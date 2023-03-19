CHIPPEWA FALLS — A new women’s rugby team is planning to play its home games at Casper Park in Chippewa Falls.
The Chippewa Valley Vipers spoke to the Chippewa Falls Park Board about obtaining permission to play there. Parks director John Jimenez said one of the soccer fields could be converted to a rugby field.
Madeline LaPointe, 25, of Chippewa Falls said she played on a club team at UW-Eau Claire, and most of her teammates on the Vipers also played there.
“Right now, we have 10 to 12 (players). It’s hard to recruit without a set practice time or field,” LaPointe said. “We actually had a couple people drive to Minnesota to play on a club team there. We were hitting this major roadblock on where we could practice and play games. We realized we were short on options.”
They formed their own team and began looking for places to play. They approached Jimenez and he was willing to help them out.
“We’re really excited; it was a huge accomplishment for us, because it was our biggest barrier,” LaPointe said.
LaPointe said it will be fairly easy to convert a field from soccer to rugby.
“They are pretty similar dimensions,” she said. “They need a couple extra lines for rugby.”
Ideally, LaPointe envisions they will play four to eight games at home, with the season lasting spring through fall. She said there are club teams in the Twin Cities and in southern Wisconsin for them to play against.
“It’s really a rapidly growing sport right now,” LaPointe said, adding she is aware of a handful of high schools that have club teams. “It is really a sport a lot of people go into college having never played before.”
Park Board President Beth Arneberg was impressed with their pitch.
“It’s an exciting new possibility,” Arneberg said. “They want to start a league in this area because there isn’t a post collegiate level team. We have space at Casper Park that is underutilized, so this is a great fit for us and the community.”
The Park Board voted to have Jimenez work out a contract.
Most of the players are in their 20s, but LaPointe said they will allow players as young as age 17 with parent permission. To learn more, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/chippewavalleyvipers. LaPointe said they practice at the Valley Sports Academy in Lake Hallie.
The Chippewa Falls City Council will review the Park Board minutes on Tuesday, but the City Council doesn’t vote on Park Board actions.
Aging log cabin
In other Park Board news, Jimenez informed the board that the log cabin on top of the hill in Irvine Park is falling into disrepair.
“The chimney has dropped, causing the floor to crack and cave in,” the Park Board report states. There is no indication of the cost to repair the damage.
“It needs some tender-loving care,” Arneberg said. “I haven’t been in it. There needs to be some care given before it opens to the public again.”
The Board discussed contacting the Chippewa County Historical Society to collaborate on ideas for the cabin.
Public hearing on the pool
The Park Board set a public hearing for 6 p.m. April 17 for the community to share thoughts on whether the city should invest perhaps $4 million into replacing the aging Bernard Willi Municipal Pool, or look at renovations of the existing pool. Upgrades made to the pool in the past year should keep it open another two to three years, Jimenez said.
Each speaker will be allowed three minutes to address the pool committee. A public survey will be sent out March 27, and all responses are due back by May 5.
The pool is located at Marshall Park, across Bridgewater Avenue from Irvine Park. The Park Board also is considering converting tennis courts at Marshall Park into pickleball courts.