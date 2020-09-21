ALTOONA — Woodman's Food Market is again suing the city of Altoona, claiming its supermarket has been valued too highly for tax purposes.
The city assessed the large grocery store at 2855 Woodman Drive at $19.3 million for 2020, up from $17.4 million last year.
However, the Janesville-based grocery store chain's lawsuit filed on Friday in Eau Claire County Court contends the building's value is significantly lower — $12.35 million. And that figure is lower than the $13.5 million that Woodman's claimed the Altoona store is worth in a lawsuit filed earlier this year over its 2019 tax bill.
The latest lawsuit is the fourth that Woodman's has filed against Altoona, claiming excessive assessment and therefore that it was being overtaxed. All four cases, each representing a tax year from 2017 to 2020, remain open.
Neighboring Eau Claire has faced similar lawsuits in recent years from retailers including Festival Foods, Oakwood Mall, Menards, Walmart and Scheels that have used similar legal arguments to seek lower property tax bills.