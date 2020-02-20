Construction will begin Tuesday on the skills park at Tower Ridge Recreation Area in the town of Seymour.
According to a news release from the Eau Claire County Parks and Forest Department:
While construction is going on, the Stadium and East Wing trails will be closed. The first phase of work is expected to be completed within two weeks. People are asked not to ski or snowshoe on those trails during the construction, as there will be large equipment driving on the trails and they will be unsafe for use.
Tower Ridge users will be able to access the chalet and can enter the trail system on Homestretch trail and also on the West Wing trail near the maintenance shed.
For more information email parks-forest@co.eau-claire.wi.us or call 715-839-4783.