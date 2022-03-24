GREENWOOD — The Highway 73 bridge over Giles Creek in Clark County will undergo a rehabilitation project starting Monday, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

Located outside of Greenwood in the town of Warner, the bridge will have its deck, guardrails and approaches replaced.

The route will remain open during construction, but bridge traffic will be reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic signals.

The project, which is being done by Janke General Contractors of Athens for a $530,800 contract, is scheduled to be finished in May.