EAU CLAIRE — Two blocks of South Dewey Street will be closed Wednesday next to the public library in downtown Eau Claire.
From the Dewey Street Bridge over the Eau Claire River to Gibson Street, South Dewey Street will be closed starting at 7 a.m. The road is expected to reopen at about 2 p.m., weather permitting.
The closure is due to water utility installation, according to a notice from the city.
The affected blocks are next to L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, which is in the midst of an $18.5 million addition and renovation project.
