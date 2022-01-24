DURAND — Two employees of a Durand business had symptoms of drug exposure on Friday after performing life-saving measures on a man they found suffering from an apparent overdose.
A Durand Police Department news release stated the employees — one of whom was transported by ambulance — were both treated at AdventHealth in Durand and then released.
The man found in the business' restroom was revived with the help of Narcan, a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids, and also taken to AdventHealth.
He has since been charged with two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of narcotic drugs, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the news release.
The Police Department declined to name the male suspect, but online court records show Trever J. Sullivan, 32, of Minneapolis was the lone person charged with those offenses Monday in Pepin County Court.
Judge Thomas Clark set cash bond at $2,500 for Sullivan during his initial appearance in court on Monday. The District Attorney's Office had requested that amount due to Sullivan being an out-of-state resident, his criminal record in Minnesota and previous failures to appear in court there.
Sullivan's Minneapolis address listed in court records is the same one provided by Chanel R. Chatham, 32, who was also arrested Friday in Durand.
Officers found Chatham in the same car that the man suffering from an overdose had arrived at the business in, according to the Durand Police Department news release.
Chatham has been charged with possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Clark agreed to release her Monday on a $2,500 signature bond, based on online court records.