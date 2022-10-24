EAU CLAIRE — The host of an arts and culture radio program based in Eau Claire has died, Wisconsin Public Radio announced Monday in a news release.
Al Ross, who served as interviewer and producer for "Spectrum West" since 2009 on WHWC-FM (88.3), died at the age of 73 on Friday at an Augusta rehabilitation facility.
“He could have retired years ago but told me hosting ‘Spectrum West’ was more fun than any gig of his career," Dean Kallenbach, retired senior regional manager for WPR. "I'll miss him on the air, and I'll miss him as a friend.”
Ross had a 53-year career in radio, including as on-air talent and in management at commercial stations in Michigan, Florida and Wisconsin, according to WPR's news release. During the 1990s, he launched his own business as an independent producer.
Ross joined WPR in 2008, starting out by providing local news breaks during "The Joy Cardin Show" and "Morning Edition" before he became host of "Spectrum West" the following year. Also during his time at WPR, Ross co-hosted the variety show "The Big River Radio Wave" with musician Mac Cherry for eight years, recording the program live at the Big River Theatre in Alma.
"Spectrum West" has been on hiatus since August when Ross stepped down from the program.