Bus Fire 1/7/23

The charter bus caught fire Saturday evening in Barron County.

 Barron County Sheriff's Office photo

BARRON — A charter bus for a team of collegiate wrestlers from the Milwaukee area caught fire Saturday evening on U.S. 53 in Barron County.

All 15 athletes, a coach, his son and the bus driver all escaped the bus unharmed, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle and its contents were declared a total loss.