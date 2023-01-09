The charter bus caught fire Saturday evening in Barron County.
BARRON — A charter bus for a team of collegiate wrestlers from the Milwaukee area caught fire Saturday evening on U.S. 53 in Barron County.
All 15 athletes, a coach, his son and the bus driver all escaped the bus unharmed, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle and its contents were declared a total loss.
The team from the Milwaukee School of Engineering was on its way home from a wrestling meet when the fire happened.
A news release from the Sheriff's Office stated that the fire was reported at 7:45 p.m. while the bus was on U.S. 53 just south of the Barron exit.
Initial investigation indicates the fire started in the rear of the bus, possibly from the brakes or rear tires, according to the news release.
While the team and bus driver waited for a new bus to pick them up, they were transported to the Sheriff's Office and given sandwiches and snack packs, the news release said.
A portion of the highway was closed for two hours on Saturday night to deal with the fire and tow away the burned bus.
In addition to sheriff's deputies, the Cameron Fire Department, MMC Ambulance, Barron and Cameron police departments and Wisconsin State Patrol had all responded to the scene of the bus fire.
