A fire at WRR Environmental Services caused employees to evacuate for about two hours Monday afternoon. The fire, which was caused by chlorine tablets used in swimming pools, did not spread and no one was hurt.
Bob Fuller, WRR Environmental Services executive vice president and chief financial officer, said smoke was seen around noon coming out of a hazardous waste area. The fire occurred after a chemical reaction from the chlorine in a 30-gallon drum.
Fuller said the WRR fire brigade and several local fire departments put the fire out while keeping it contained to the area around the 30-gallon drum. The drum was then isolated and put in a larger drum containing sand and other materials to make sure the fire was out.