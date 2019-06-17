Xcel Energy is inspecting power lines this week in Wisconsin and Minnesota through the use of a helicopter.
Xcel crews began their aerial inspection on Monday in Minnesota along the Interstate 94 corridor. Later this week crews will inspect lines in western Wisconsin, according to a news release from the utility company.
The flight schedule does depend on good weather and flying conditions, the company noted.
During the inspections, helicopters will fly within 50 feet of transmission lines and will occasionally hover above them for a more detailed look.
Timed to precede summer months when energy use grows as people turn on air conditioners, the inspections are used to identify trouble spots. Those problems can include trees growing too close to power lines.