Xcel Energy will not disconnect residential customers’ electric or natural gas service until further notice because of challenges caused by the spread of COVID-19.
According to a news release from the company:
The action falls in line with the directive given Friday by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. This step will help ensure people have the energy they need to power their homes and keep their families safe. In addition, for customers who have difficulty paying their electric or natural gas bill, the company will work with them to arrange payment plans that meet their circumstances.
Xcel Energy has staffing and operational plans in place to ensure power plant operators, line workers, customer care representatives and others are delivering reliable electric and natural gas service in the eight states the company serves while responding to outages if necessary.
The company continues to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and will remain in constant communication with local, state and federal agencies, as well as health organizations, during this time. It is also in contact with other companies within and outside the energy industry to share best practices around delivering service to customers while keeping employees safe.