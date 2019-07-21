Xcel Energy expects to restore service to nearly all Wisconsin customers who can receive service by Sunday evening after the weekend's severe storms.
According to a news release from the company:
About 25,000 customers lost power at some point over the course of Friday and Saturday. As of Sunday afternoon, about 2,000 customers remain without power in Wisconsin, with the majority of those located in Polk and Barron counties, where damage to trees and power lines was extensive.
“We understand it’s a major inconvenience to lose power, and we thank our customers for their patience and understanding as our employees and partners work to restore their electric service,” said BJ Rauckman, senior director, distribution operations, Xcel Energy-Wisconsin. “Many thanks to the more than 500 Xcel Energy employees and partners who worked through the weekend in challenging conditions.”
Customers who remain without service should call Xcel Energy at 800-895-1999 to report their outage for information. Another item customers should check is the ‘mast,’ a pipe-like housing that connects service wires to the electric meter. If the mast has been damaged, customers must contact an electrician to repair it before service can be safely restored. Here’s some additional information about electric masts.