MINNEAPOLIS — Xcel Energy, which has a service territory including western Wisconsin, reported that it is now just over halfway to its goal of providing carbon-free electricity by 2050.
Last year the company reduced its carbon emissions by six million tons — a 12% cut from its 2019 levels. This surpassed gains made in 2019, when Xcel’s emissions dropped by 10%, according to a company news release.
The pandemic did play a role in reducing electricity sales last year by an estimated 3%, contributing to lower carbon emissions, Xcel stated.
Since 2005, the company’s carbon emissions are down by 51% due increasing its wind and solar projects while reducing use coal-fired power plants.
“We’re making tremendous progress towards delivering on our clean energy goals,” Ben Fowke, chairman and CEO of Xcel Energy, said in the news release.
One of those goals is to have carbon emissions down by 80% by 2030 before reaching the carbon-free mark in 2050.