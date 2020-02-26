Carbon emissions created by Xcel Energy's power plants dropped by 10% between 2018 and last year, according to the utility company.
New wind farms that came online, lower prices for making power with natural gas and the company's use of nuclear plants helped it reduce electricity generated by burning coal, according to an Xcel news release.
"We're making tremendous progress on our clean energy journey," Ben Fowke, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel said in a news release. "Our 2019 carbon results demonstrate our ability to transition to low-carbon energy resources while keeping service reliable and customer bills low."
Last year's 10% drop in carbon emissions — a reduction of 5.6 million tons of carbon — was a record year for the company in its commitment to produce cleaner energy. Since 2005, the company has had a 44% overall reduction in carbon emissions.
Headquartered in Minneapolis, Xcel Energy has customers in parts of Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Michigan, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.