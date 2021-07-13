EAU CLAIRE — Xcel Energy has begun its summer inspection of power lines in Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
Using helicopters that fly within 50 feet of electrical lines and sometimes will hover, the utility company does a visual inspection to ensure the power grid remains reliable through the summer cooling season, according to an Xcel news release.
Inspections are already under way of Xcel's lines that are north of Eau Claire and extend out to the Upper Peninsula. When those inspections are finished, attention will turn south toward the La Crosse area. This summer's inspections are expected to be done by mid-August.
In addition to identifying lines in need of repairs, inspectors will also be looking for encroachment issues such as buildings or trees that are too close to power lines.