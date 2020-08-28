EAU CLAIRE — Xcel Energy employees from western Wisconsin are joining the effort to restore power to thousands of people in Louisiana following devastation caused by Hurricane Laura.
Thirty Xcel contract employees based out of Eau Claire and La Crosse were among the 250 the power company dispatched to provide aid to electrical workers in Louisiana. They are expected to begin their work during the weekend and stay in Louisiana for at least a couple of weeks.
“This is a massive undertaking with extensive damage, but our crews are ready to bring power back on safely," said Larry Crosby, Xcel's senior vice president of distribution operations. "It’s what we would do for our own customers and we want to deliver that same quality of service to the people of Louisiana.”
A news release sent Friday by Xcel stated that 670,000 electrical customers were without power after Hurricane Laura struck Louisiana on Thursday.
Xcel crews helping with the power restoration effort are from Wisconsin, Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico and Texas.