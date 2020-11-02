EAU CLAIRE — The fall curbside yard waste pickup is this week for Eau Claire County residents.
Refuse haulers will pick up bags full of leaves and grass clippings on customers' regular days for garbage and recycling service.
All yard waste must be contained in bags that are made of paper or other compostable material, which can be purchased at local hardware stores.
County residents are entitled to get up to 10 bags hauled away at no charge. Households with larger quantities of yard waste are encouraged to contact their hauler to ask about fees for picking up additional bags.
The yard waste pickup event happens twice each year — once in fall and once in spring.