EAU CLAIRE — The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is starting a free online fitness challenge on Feb. 1 that is open to all in the area.
Registration for the Reset Challenge opened Thursday through the YMCA's website, ymca-cv.org.
Those who sign up will be sent motivating messages, workout ideas and specific fitness challenges via email or text messages. Online fitness classes and outdoor challenges also will be part of the six-week campaign.
“The pandemic has worn us down and isolated us in so many ways," Theresa Hillis, CEO of the local YMCA, said in a news release. "This challenge provides an opportunity to get active and healthier by yourself or as a strong family.”
The goal is to encourage participants to exercise for at least 150 minutes each week.
The web-based challenge program is open to YMCA members and nonmembers alike. Those who don't currently belong to the YMCA will get three free day passes to use the YMCA's facilities by signing up for the program.
While the regular challenge program is free, there is an option to pay $20 for access to more fitness classes, online meetings with a personal trainer and additional days of using YMCA fitness centers.
This new online challenge follows a similar one the YMCA hosted in fall that attracted more than 1,500 people, according to the news release.