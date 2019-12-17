A major partner no longer will be part of the Sonnentag Event and Recreation Complex planned on Menomonie Street.
Eau Claire Community Complex, the developer of the $90 million to $100 million Sonnentag project, announced Tuesday that its board of directors has determined the facility is unable to proceed with the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley as a participant.
The YMCA won't participate because of concerns about the fundraising timeline, YMCA executive director Theresa Hillis said in a news release.
The current project timeline of breaking ground in summer 2020 doesn't mesh with the YMCA’s guiding principle that construction could not begin until fundraising for the YMCA’s portion of the project was substantially complete, as it raised concerns that significant capital debt could put the long-term fiscal well-being of the YMCA at risk, Hillis said.
“As stated by the ECCC Board, every partner in the project has its own needs, requirements, and governing policies. The current project timeline, and adhering to the principle that we cannot build what is not funded, led to the decision the YMCA is unable to proceed,” Hillis said.
Hillis said in October that the YMCA had begun approaching potential major donors in the quiet phase of a fundraising campaign seeking to raise $25 million to pay for its share of building a new YMCA that would be part of the planned Sonnentag complex. The public fundraising campaign was expected to launch in the spring.
The other project partners — UW-Eau Claire, Blugold Real Estate and Mayo Clinic Health System — remain fully committed to the project, ECCC stated.
The Sonnentag project includes a multi-purpose major event center, a recreation and fitness facility, and Mayo Clinic Health System sports medicine, imaging and human performance clinic. As originally envisioned, the YMCA and UW-Eau Claire would have shared the recreation and fitness facility, which was intended to replace the existing YMCA on Graham Avenue and expand recreation and fitness facilities for UW-Eau Claire.
With the YMCA's withdrawal from the project, a significant redesign of the recreation and fitness facility component of the Sonnentag Complex project will be necessary. That redesign will begin immediately, said Kimera Way, president of the ECCC Board.
“We entered into this project in good faith and have worked closely together on the programming and design of the Sonnentag Complex — all partners have great respect for the missions, visions and goals of each of the organizations involved," Way said in the news release. "And we are hopeful we will have continued opportunities to pursue mutually beneficial initiatives in the future.”
The ECCC board will now work with remaining partners to move forward with project redesign and securing necessary approvals from Mayo Clinic Health System and UW System governing groups with the intent to break ground in July 2020, Way indicated.
The land for the project was part of a $10 million donation to Blugold Real Estate Foundation in 2014 by UW-Eau Claire alumni John and Carolyn Sonnentag, owners of the County Materials Corp. plant that previously occupied the site.
“John and Carolyn Sonnentag are rightfully anxious to see this project move forward," Way said. "They made their lead gift announcement in August 2014 and the ECCC board is committed to achieving their vision for this transformative project."