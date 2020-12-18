EAU CLAIRE — A juvenile was severely wounded by a gunshot on Thursday afternoon at a home in the town of Washington.
The youth was transported to a local hospital for treatment after being shot, but the Eau Claire Sheriff's Office did not have an update on the patient's condition on Friday afternoon.
The sheriff's office responded at about 4 p.m. Thursday to a report of a case involving two juveniles and a firearm being discharged inside a residence in the 3400 block of Pomona Drive, which is located in the section of Washington that is surrounded by Eau Claire's south side.
Additional information on people involved in the shooting and what led to the gunshot were not released on Friday.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing and further information will only be released if and when appropriate, the sheriff's office stated in the news release.