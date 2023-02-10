CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man, who is already serving a 25-year prison sentence, was ordered Friday to serve an additional three years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a child.

 Charles V. Zaruba, 26, 912 Pearl St., pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 and violating a sex offender registration requirement.

