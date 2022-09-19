092022_dr_Zebra_31a

A baby zebra, born on Sep. 11, ate hay alongside her mother Monday at Irvine Park Zoo in Chippewa Falls. Parks director John Jimenez said the zebras are likely to leave the park at the end of the month, because they can’t handle the cooler nights here.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Irvine Park zoo has a surprise new animal, as a zebra was born Sept. 11.

“I think it’s really neat,” said Chippewa Falls parks director John Jimenez. “It’s a special experience, to be able to see the reproduction of life.”

