CHIPPEWA FALLS — For the first time in several years, zebras have returned to Irvine Park.
Chippewa Falls parks director John Jimenez said the five zebras arrived on Tuesday and were placed in a pasture near the old schoolhouse at the top of the park. In recent years, that field has been the home of nilgai antelope.
“I was thrilled when (our animal provider) decided to bring the zebras,” Jimenez said. “I think they are an amazing animal to display. For some reason, zebras are so intriguing to us. They definitely stand out. I think it’s very unique.”
According to Leader-Telegram records, the zebras were last in the park in 2015, when two baby zebras was born here.
Along with the zebras, three Watusi (African) cows also were brought back to the park.
Jimenez is excited about several other new animals that have moved into the displays in the small animals building, including three wallabies, which are similar to kangaroos, two owl monkeys and a binturong, also known as a bear cat. Those animals join the lemurs, coatimundi and maras in the zoo building.
“We’re just thrilled about the animals this season,” he said.
The city works with Animal Entertainments, based in Neshkoro, which is about one hour north of Madison. The organization has been providing animals to Irvine Park Zoo since 1981.
The park has had a few animals die in recent years, including two porcupines, an Asian fishing cat and a Capuchin monkey. New arrivals have moved into the spaces occupied by those animals.
Jimenez urged the public not to startle the new arrivals.
“They are still adjusting,” Jimenez said. “They can be skittish. We are asking the public to be mindful that some of the animals aren’t used to people.”
The park also welcomed a newborn bison this spring, an occurence that has become fairly common in recent years.
The petting zoo, which typically has sheep, pigs, goats, a horse and donkey, will open Memorial Day weekend, he added.
In general, newborn animals are shipped out of the park as soon as they are able to part from their mother, particularly if they are males. This is because the adult males often become territorial and aggressive. For instance, the two bison born in spring 2016 were later removed. Jimenez said that a male bison was swapped out this year and replaced with a female.
According to city records, the bison pasture was added to Irvine Park in the 1920s.