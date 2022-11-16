033022_dr_Highway_1a

Former state Sen. Dave Zien, left, is shown at a March event in Eau Claire. On Wednesday, Zien and the Chippewa Falls Veterans Home Recreational Committee voted to send letters to state legislators and the governor's office, asking that all proceeds from the sale of land in Chippewa Falls that is owned by the state go toward construction of another veterans home.

CHIPPEWA FALLS — When the $20 million Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls opened in Febuary 2013, it filled a large need in western Wisconsin, says former State Sen. David Zien. However, the need has grown, and another home is needed to fill the demand, Zien says.

The 78,000-square-foot home at 2175 E. Park Ave. features private, single-bed rooms for its 72 residents. Each room has a private bathroom and shower. The skilled-nursing home was constructed using a “neighborhood model,” creating four separate identical wings with 18 rooms in each wing. Federal dollars paid for 65% of the project.

