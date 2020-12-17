RIVER FALLS — State Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls, has been reappointed to serve on the Wisconsin Legislature's powerful budget-writing committee.
In a news release announcing his continued service on the Joint Finance Committee, the representative from the state's 30th Assembly District cited his business experience in the private sector.
"As a self-made businessman, I've made deals with people around the world, and I know that my colleagues and I will work to find common ground on what's best for western Wisconsin and the state as a whole," Zimmerman said in a news release.
Zimmerman is the founder and CEO of Sajan, a global language translation service, and his family also created Belle Vinez Winery in River Falls.
The 30th District includes portions of Pierce and St. Croix counties.
Zimmerman will be joined on the committee by a fellow legislator from the region, Sen. Kathleen Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, who was appointed earlier this month.
The Joint Finance Committee has 16 members — eight senators and eight representatives — who are responsible for debating the state budget before it proceeds to the full Legislature.