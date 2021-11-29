EAU CLAIRE — Finances for the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services appear to be in good shape, but challenges remain for the department to meet community needs, the agency reports.
Through September, the most recent month for which data is available, DHS had a deficit of $4,370. That figure comes from a revenue deficit of about $172,000 and expenditures savings of about $167,630.
Through the first eight months of 2021, DHS has spent $24.49 million on its programs, about $2.6 million below its budgeted amount of $27.08 million. That means the department has spent 67.8% of its annual budget of just over $36 million through 75% of the year.
The DHS Board received this information during its meeting Monday.
County Board Chairman Nick Smiar complimented the department for its work thus far.
“I realize that (the financial situation) may move in either direction, but the fact that it’s standing where it is now as of Sept. 30, I think is a fantastic accomplishment,” Smiar said. “Thank you for all the hard work that you’ve done on this, not just on the reporting (end) of it but on the service end of it, too.”
Supervisor Colleen Bates concurred.
“The staff and everyone here, management staff in particular, have done an absolutely excellent job,” said Bates, DHS Board chairwoman.
DHS has a small deficit so far, but the department projects savings of about $53,000 in 2021.
DHS Fiscal Manager Vickie Gardner said those projections are based on the assumption that program costs will “continue to be stable” for the rest of the year.
That assumption is not a guarantee, Gardner noted.
“That’s our best guess estimate at this point in time based on September financials,” Gardner said.
It is only a projection, but estimating five-figure savings is “good news,” Bates said.
Ongoing challenges
The financial picture seems healthy, but barriers exist for the department to support people who require DHS services. One major challenge is housing.
DHS staff “continue to struggle with finding housing resources for clients and members of the public,” DHS Director Diane Cable wrote in a report to the board. “Housing need continues to be a significant issue within our community, impacting other challenges individuals face.”
Cable’s report also discussed the complex needs among people served by DHS and the obstacles posed by opioids.
“Fentanyl use by parents/caregivers is emerging as a challenging component in case practice and planning, especially given its lethality,” Cable wrote.
Hiring more employees could help alleviate those challenges. As part of the 2022 budget approved earlier this month by the County Board, DHS gained 11.83 full-time equivalent additional job positions. Also, 10.5 full-time DHS positions will be taken off the county bridge plan, a cost-saving measure instituted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Cable’s report, the department will hire additional workers next year in phases “based on the urgency of the need for positions.”
The next DHS Board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 20.