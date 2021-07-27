EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Department of Human Services will have a six-figure surplus for its 2020 budget.
In the final financial report for last year, the department estimates savings of about $287,000 for 2020. That total comes as a result of a revenue shortage of about $628,000 and expenditure savings of about $915,000. The DHS Board received this information during its meeting Monday.
The 2020 savings are a significant turnaround from 2019, when the department had losses exceeding $3 million.
The DHS Board also received an update on this year’s finances. In May 2021, the most recent month for which data is available, DHS had an estimated loss of about $191,000. That total comes from an anticipated revenue shortage of about $383,000 and expenditure savings of about $192,000.
Through May 2021, DHS estimates a surplus of about $500,000 for this year’s budget. That comes from an anticipated revenue shortage of $894,000 and expenditure savings of about $1.39 million.
Through the first five months of 2021, DHS has spent $13.44 million. That means the department has spent 37.3% of its annual budget of just over $36 million through 41.7% of the year, so it is on track to have spending savings again.
Public survey
The DHS Board also reviewed results from a public survey. There were 184 total responses, which came from DHS staff, DHS clients, community stakeholders and DHS providers.
The survey included questions on different aspects of the department. Regarding what DHS does well, the most common response was “support and strengthen families.” Similarly, the most common response regarding a question on DHS community strengths was “strong programming for children.”
For DHS community barriers, the most common response was “lack of housing, poverty and transportation.” Similarly, regarding what the department should do differently, the most common response was “expand service delivery and staff.”
“We need more social workers across the board so we can make a lasting impact on the families we work with,” said a DHS employee.
Another survey question was, “Is our community headed in the right direction, in terms of our ability to help children, families, and individuals achieve stability and wellbeing?” In response, 44% of people said yes or definitely yes; 37% of people said they were unsure; and 19% said no or definitely no.
“More resources are becoming available,” said one person who responded yes. “Stakeholders and agencies are developing better relationships and collaborating better than ever.”
“We’re providing a dollar store band-aid to epic level emotional wounding with little focus on prevention,” said one person who responded no.
“I feel we're at a crossroads in our community,” said one person who responded unsure. “We have built infrastructure to handle symptoms of poverty, lack of education, and other causes of basic resource deficiency, and we have a community very supportive of helping community members, but we are backing an inefficient model of services. We need to dedicate a large amount of funding towards starting to provide research-based best practices for preventative services.”
The next regular DHS Board meeting is scheduled for Aug. 23.