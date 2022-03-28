EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Department of Human Services estimates it will have losses of just under $200,000 for 2021.
The department is projecting a deficit of $197,313 in 2021. That total comes from a revenue surplus of $9,796 and expenditure losses of $207,108.
The numbers are only estimates and won’t be finalized until this summer.
“There really wasn’t anything that was surprising to us this month as we updated the financials,” said Vickie Gardner, DHS fiscal manager. “We had a few more costs and a little bit less revenue than anticipated, but we still have quite a bit to go. We have several reconciliations to work our way through.”
The DHS Board accepted the preliminary 2021 financial information during its meeting Monday.
Indeed, the figures presented Monday are far from complete and could change as the department completes more reconciliations. For example, in March 2021, DHS estimated that it would have losses of about $400,000 in 2020, but the department ultimately ended with savings of about $287,000.
January 2022 finances
This January, the most recent month for which data is available, DHS projects losses of $185,957. That comes from a revenue shortage of $356,621 and expenditure savings of $170,664.
Gardner said a deficit in January is typical, since DHS “collect(s) very little” of its revenue during the first month of the year.
A fact sheet noted that part of the reason for the revenue shortages last year and so far this year is because of vacant DHS staff positions. The department is “unable to accrue budgeted revenue due to vacant positions,” according to the fact sheet.
DHS Director Diane Cable said the department is recruiting for its vacancies, but hiring has proved difficult in some cases.
“There are a lot of jobs open, and the volume of individual applicants is pretty low,” Cable said.
Other business
Monday was the board’s first in-person meeting in two years. It was also the final meeting for the DHS Board as currently constituted. Supervisors Colleen Bates, Sandra McKinney and Martha Nieman are not running for reelection in the April 5 election.
Cable recognized the supervisors’ work and dedication.
“Thank you doesn’t go far enough,” Cable said. “You push us to do better … We greatly appreciate all of you.”
The next DHS Board meeting is scheduled for April 25.