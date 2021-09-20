EAU CLAIRE — Preliminary figures through the first six months of 2021 show that the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services has savings of about $31,000. That number comes from a revenue shortage of about $255,000 and expenditure savings of about $286,000.
The DHS Board received this information during its meeting Monday. The 2021 numbers are better than a year ago, when the department had a deficit of about $279,000 through June 2020.
Those six-figure savings through this June come mainly as a result of the department not being fully staffed and thus not needing to pay as many workers as budgeted. Because DHS has not been fully staffed this year, the department has expenditure savings of about $349,000 in regular wages and payroll benefits. However, fewer employees has also resulted in less revenue and fewer community members receiving department services.
“There are factors here that indeed are still extremely unstable, especially when it comes to staffing,”said Supervisor Colleen Bates, DHS Board chairwoman.
That is why county officials have proposed adding DHS workers as part of its 2022 budget Those additions include creating about a dozen new full-time positions and taking several full-time positions off the county’s COVID-19 bridge plan.
During the meeting, the DHS Board unanimously voted in support of County Administrator Kathryn Schauf’s 2022 DHS budget proposal. That budget proposal is not yet approved and won’t be voted on by the County Board until November.
Other information
Through the first six months of 2021, DHS has spent $16.12 million on its programs. That means the department has spent 44.7% of its annual budget of just over $36 million through 50% of the year.
The next DHS Board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 25.