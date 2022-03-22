EAU CLAIRE — In response to an emailed threat received by Eau Claire school board president Tim Nordin on Monday, the board proceeded with its meeting under increased Eau Claire Police Department supervision.
Monday afternoon, Nordin received an email threatening his life and the lives of his family. Because the email is currently under ECPD investigation, no further information about the threat has been provided.
With Nordin and his family’s safety in mind, the board chose to strike its recognition portion from the agenda in order to move the meeting along at a quicker pace. Additionally, the board asked its student Pledge of Allegiance leader not to attend. Several members of the public condemned the threat during the public forum portion of the meeting, and thanked Nordin and the other board members for their continued service.
In other business, the school board adopted a base wage increase for hourly and non-affiliated employees that will be implemented during the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
In a 5-0 vote the board approved a 4.7% increase, which is the maximum Consumer Price Index increase for wages beginning July 1, 2022. Board member Phil Lyons was not present for the vote. Member Lori Bica tuned in virtually.
The board also considered three options for renewing the district’s health and dental insurance plans. Board members opted for Option 2, which maintains a plan identical to the one currently in place, but switches to a narrow network called SimplyOne. This plan was one of the two recommended by the district.
Other options included a plan identical to the one currently in place and another that maintains the same plan, but reduces the deductibles and out-of-pocket expenses, and switches to SimplyOne.
The plan was approved in a 4-0 vote; board member Marquell Johnson abstained from voting, as his wife currently teaches in the district.
Prior to voting, board members expressed dissatisfaction with the three plans, but attributed their “poor” options to lack of funding. Nordin stressed the importance of prioritizing the option that attracts and retains teachers best. In order to offer salary increases, healthcare must take a hit, the board said.
In other school district news:
- The board approved two contractor bids for projects relating to the Memorial High School parking lot and Memorial Concession stand.
- Schools superintendent Mike Johnson discussed how efficiently the school district communicates with the board in accordance with pre-determined benchmarks that were adopted in April 2021.
- The school board also met in a closed session at 6:30 p.m. to work through superintendent contract details, Nordin said.