Eau Claire school district Administration Building

Eau Claire school district Administration Building, 500 Main St.

 Staff file photo

EAU CLAIRE — Potential fall referendum questions could ask Eau Claire school district voters to approve either $71 million or $92 million in new spending over multiple years to pay for building upgrades.

A referendum committee consisting of three Eau Claire school board members made progress Wednesday toward crafting the referendum’s language. The full school board will need to approve later this month for it to appear on the Nov. 8 ballot. The board’s next scheduled meeting is Aug. 15.