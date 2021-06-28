EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Department of Human Services expects to have a six-figure surplus for 2020.
The department estimates savings of $553,000 for last year. That total comes as a result of a revenue shortage of about $362,000 and expenditure savings of about $915,000. The DHS Board received this information during its meeting Monday.
Vickie Gardner, DHS fiscal manager, told the board that the finances, which should be finalized in July, “are really close to being completed.” Gardner also expects only “very small, minor” changes to the budget over the next month.
One reason for the surplus comes from DHS recently receiving about $350,000 from state and federal governments for year-end reimbursements. Another reason is that mitigation strategies, such as mandatory and voluntary furloughs, carried out by the department last year during the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in about $119,000 of savings.
Supervisor Colleen Bates, DHS Board chairwoman, said the numbers are encouraging but potentially unsustainable because the pandemic presented a unique situation that resulted in a spending reduction.
That was particularly true for personnel costs. Because many DHS employees took mandatory or voluntary furloughs, they worked fewer days and the department did not spend as much money paying its workers. That is unlikely to continue in the years ahead.
“The department was able to really do a fantastic job this year, but … in many respects we’re at (financial) risk every single year,” Bates said.
Gardner agreed, noting that the DHS cost-savings in 2020 had tradeoffs.
“It was an anomaly of a year, and the entire department …. felt this would not have happened without everyone’s help,” Gardner said. “In my mind, a lot of it was at the expense of our employees, as well as our clients, so it was an interesting year.”
2021 budget
In April, DHS had an estimated surplus of about $68,000. That total comes from an anticipated revenue shortage of about $533,000 and expenditure savings of about $601,000.
Through the first four months of 2020, DHS has spent $10.19 million. That means the department has spent 28.3% of its annual budget through 33.3% of the year. If that spending pace continues for the next eight months of the year, the department would come in well below its 2021 spending budget and have seven-figure expenditure savings.
The next regular DHS Board meeting is scheduled July 26.