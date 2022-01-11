EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire Parks and Recreation, in partnership with VolumeOne, will bring back Winter After Hours at Pinehurt Park, 3523 Delbert Rd., beginning Thursday, Jan. 13.
This weekly celebration of outdoor fun will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday through Feb. 24, and will feature ice skating, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, winter Kubb, Crokicurl, music and more.
In conjunction with the return of Winter After Hours, Winter Safety Day will also take place on Thursday, Jan. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ECPR and Eau Claire Fire and Rescue will promote winter safety at this event. Fire and Rescue trucks will be on display and staff will be one hand to provide guidance on how to keep the whole family safe during outdoor play.
Learn cold weather safety tips to protect children, how to properly adjust a helmet to make sure it fits correctly and what to do if someone gets hurt. This event will include s'mores, hot cocoa, organized skating games, ski/snowboard helmet giveaway and more.
Face coverings are required inside all warming shelters. If you are not feeling well, please stay home.
Wintermission Gear Share, a chance to try out winter sports equipment for free, will be available during these events. To learn more about Eau Claire outdoor rinks, winter activities and the Wintermission Gear Share program at Pinehurst Park, visit eauclairewi.gov/recreation/outdoor-skating-rinks.