EAU CLAIRE — After receiving an emailed threat prior to Monday’s Eau Claire school board meeting, board President Tim Nordin released a statement Tuesday night urging members of the community to “stand together.”
At 12:12 p.m. on Monday, Nordin said he received an email from an anonymous sender who identified themselves as “Kill All Marxist Teachers.”
The email said:
“I am going to kill you and shoot up your next school-board (sic) meeting for promoting the horrific, radical transgender agenda. It’s now time to declare war on you pedos. I am going to kill you and your entire family.”
After receiving the email, Nordin said he immediately informed the Eau Claire school district and school board of the threat. The Eau Claire Police Department was then contacted.
Because Monday evening’s board meeting was mentioned in the threat, Nordin and the district informed the community of the situation and ensured that police officers would be present at the meeting.
“I am thankful for the expertise and commitment of our law enforcement partners,” Nordin wrote in his statement. “They have been outstanding in their investigation and in keeping my family and our community safe. At this time we believe that we are safe from this threat.”
Nordin went on to condemn the threat of violence, calling it “unacceptable.” The fact that it included his wife and children, his board colleagues, the staff of area schools and anyone who chose to attend the Monday meeting “angers (him) to (his) very core,” Nordin said.
Nordin suggested the threat came as an attempt to control the upcoming school board election, slated for April 5. Nordin is one of two incumbents running this year. He said he would not “shy away” from doing what is right in the face of “bullying, threats, and hate,” and he will continue to stand up for the community’s children, teachers, schools and all of Eau Claire.