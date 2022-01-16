MENOMONIE — Fierce Freedom, an Altoona-based nonprofit dedicated to combating human trafficking and educating the public, will debut its new documentary, “The Real Faces of Human Trafficking,” at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. East, Menomonie.
This debut will mark the launch of Fierce Freedom’s new training program, designed to help individuals and organizations spot the signs of human trafficking and dispel common myths associated with the $32 billion-a-year global industry.
According to Cat Morgan, Fierce Freedom’s community program specialist, “The Real Faces of Human Trafficking” will feature the stories of a former victim of human trafficking and a former buyer. Through their stories, the film will address common trafficking stereotypes and guide viewers through an accompanying workbook.
“We are always wanting to work to educate and to prevent trafficking, and also to really give people a sense of what trafficking does look like,” Morgan said during a phone interview. “A lot of times people will have an idea that surrounds a lot of false stereotypes that they’ve seen in popular culture, so we really wanted to show real stories and real accounts of what trafficking looks like and how it takes place in our nation today.”
Morgan said the organization wanted the premiere of “The Real Faces of Human Trafficking” to be a special, momentous event. Mabel Tainter, despite typically featuring arts and entertainment-related events, offers the ceremonious and memorable atmosphere that Fierce Freedom was looking for, she explained. In turn, Morgan said, the theater was “really happy to host.”
The bigger picture
In 2020, the National Human Trafficking Hotline reported receiving 337 contacts — phone calls, texts, online chats, emails and webforms — referencing human trafficking in Wisconsin. The NHTH reported 97 confirmed human trafficking cases that same year. The U.S. Department of Justice called human trafficking the world’s fastest growing criminal enterprise.
“After drug trafficking, human trafficking is the world’s second most profitable criminal enterprise, a status it shares with illegal arms trafficking,” the DOJ website reads. “Sex trafficking can and does take place in every community, no matter the cultural make up, the affluence, or the location of a community.”
Fierce Freedom was founded in 2012 by Jenny Almquist. The organization received 501©(3) status in 2013, according to the Internal Revenue Service. In the decade since the organization’s conception, Fierce Freedom has done presentations for Wisconsin schools, churches, police departments, city governments and state officials, and has helped enact legislation at the state level that has “significantly improved trafficking-related laws,” the Fierce Freedom website says.
Morgan said Fierce Freedom has identified over 100 local victims of trafficking, several of whom are minors. However, she explained, broader statistics on human trafficking in the state are difficult to come by due to a lack of reporting. Additionally, Wisconsin has no Safe Harbor Law, meaning that minors participating in commercial sex can be arrested for prostitution, despite the fact that minors can’t legally consent to sex. In other words, she said, Wisconsin state laws do not accurately reflect the full scope of human trafficking.
“The Real Faces of Human Trafficking,” filmed in Eau Claire, will be available to interested individuals, faith groups or community organizations for $100, along with the accompanying workbooks at $10 per person. A facilitator workbook will serve as a guide for one member of a participating organization to lead the workshop.
“You should watch the documentary because you need to be informed about what trafficking does and does not look like,” Morgan said. “This will allow you to find empowerment, to know how to fight it, how to protect your family, how to protect yourself from exploitation.
“(Trafficking) is a monster of an enterprise that we’re trying to go after. We can’t do it alone. We need everyone in the community to join us and learn what it really does look like so we can tighten the noose on the neck of modern-day slavery. It’s really prevalent and we’re going to need to all band together.”
Admission to the premiere of “The Real Faces of Human Trafficking” is $6. Tickets can be purchased at mabeltainter.org.