EAU CLAIRE — Financial incentives are among a bill package from state Republican legislators intended to improve training, recruitment and retention of law enforcement officers.
The proposals include hiring bonuses, increasing state reimbursement for annual officer training and reinstating a law enforcement training program for nontraditional students. The bill package also would not allow a county or municipality to ban no-knock search warrants.
About $25 million in federal COVID-19 pandemic relief would be used to fund the initiatives.
Standing by regional sheriffs and police chiefs, several western Wisconsin Republican lawmakers announced the bill proposals during a press conference Tuesday in Eau Claire.
One aspect of the bill package would create $5,000 signing bonuses for new officers and $2,000 retention bonuses for officers who stay on the job for at least a year. Local departments would have to pay half of the retention bonus, and the state would cover the rest. Officers who relocate to Wisconsin from out of state and stay on the job for at least three years would be eligible for annual bonuses capped at $10,000.
Rep. Warren Petryk, R-town of Washington, mentioned a recent failed proposal that would have disbanded the Minneapolis Police Department and replaced it with a public safety department. He said the proposed bonuses could entice Minnesota officers to accept jobs in Wisconsin.
“Our message here on this side of the (Mississippi) River to all law enforcement officers is, ‘If you’re not welcome there, Wisconsin will welcome you,’ ” Petryk said.
Rep. Treig Pronschinske, R-Mondovi, agreed, saying officers are crucial aspects of communities.
“Law enforcement agencies are the stitches that hold the fabric together,” Pronschinske said. “We are stretching at the seams right now. We need to get more people into law enforcement. We need to reward the ones who are already in law enforcement.”
Recruitment and retention of law enforcement officers was a challenge mentioned several times during the press conference.
Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, said a negative stigma around law enforcement has caused some of the recruitment and retention challenges.
He added that the proposal barring local governments and agencies from banning no-knock warrants would likely make officers feel safer on the job.
“It’s scary out there being a cop today, I’m not gonna lie,” said James, former Altoona police chief.
James said he has not heard much opposition to the bills and hopes they will soon arrive on Gov. Tony Evers’ desk. However, several Democratic lawmakers expressed issues with the proposals.
Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, and Rep. Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, released statements Tuesday noting that the proposed law enforcement funding package is far less than the money for local communities included in Evers’ 2019-21 and 2021-23 budget proposals that state Republicans did not approve.
“This package is a slap in the face to the municipalities that have been working hard to keep their communities safe while Republicans slashed funding,” Emerson wrote.
Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, released a statement saying the bill package is the “wrong approach” to address law enforcement challenges.
“If Republicans were serious about supporting Wisconsin’s law enforcement, they’d spend our surplus instead of playing politics with COVID relief funding, which we very much need as COVID-19 is spreading dangerously in our communities,” Smith wrote.
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer said the pandemic has worsened recruitment and retention issues, which had already presented difficulties for about a decade. Cramer said a recent job opening in his department received fewer than 10 applicants, while in the 1980s that job would have received more than 100 applications.
Cramer also hopes the bills can incentivize people in different careers to become law enforcement officers.
“We’ve got to find a way to make this (profession) look tantalizing to them,” Cramer said.