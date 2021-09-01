EAU CLAIRE — A former Eau Claire County employee reached a plea agreement Thursday after being charged with several counts of fraud relating to credit card purchases in the Department of Human Services.
Zer Yang Xiong Smith and prosecutors entered into a deferred agreement of a guilty plea for two felony counts, and Smith pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts. Smith was sentenced to two years in the county’s Deferred Agreement of a Guilty Plea program and two years of probation.
If Smith successfully completes her 24-month DAGP program, two felony counts of fraudulent writings will be dismissed. If Smith cannot complete the program, she will likely be found guilty of the two charges. Those counts each carry a maximum of six years in prison and a fine of $10,000. As part of the DAGP program, Smith must pay $250 in court fees.
Smith pleaded guilty to three misdemeanors for fraudulent use of a credit card and was sentenced to two years of probation, which includes completing 160 hours of community service. Smith must also continue to comply with all bond conditions, which includes no contact with DHS employees, finances, accounts or credit cards. Smith can not commit any new crimes and must pay $11,550 in restitution.
Smith was charged in August 2020 with four felony counts and five misdemeanor counts. According to the criminal complaint, between November 2018 and August 2019, Smith used her county credit card for personal purchases and falsified email records related to those purchases.
In her former role at DHS, Smith was responsible for purchases for the Supporting Actions Resilience and Knowledge program from July 2018 to October 2019. According to the criminal complaint, Smith purchased 43 prepaid Visa gift cards for the SPARK program, each of which was for $500. DHS records only show receipt or approval of 17 gift cards, leaving at least $13,000 unaccounted for.
Eau Claire County sent a statement Thursday to the Leader-Telegram calling the plea agreement an appropriate outcome.
“It is unfortunate that a former employee felt the need to steal funds from a program designed to reward progress being made by troubled youth,” County Administrator Kathryn Schauf wrote. “It is appropriate that Zer Smith entered a plea and is taking responsibility for her actions.”
Smith, who began working for the county in August 2011, was fired from her position at DHS in October 2019 after a department investigation into her transactions.
Schauf also noted in the statement that the county has implemented new internal policies and controls since Smith was charged last year, including updates related to audits, funding for new programs and its purchasing card program.
“This case uncovered areas in the procurement process that needed to be made tighter,” Schauf wrote.