One person was killed and another severely injured in a Chippewa County house explosion late Monday morning.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk confirmed the death along with a second person transported to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment.
Identities of the two individuals, one male and one female, believed to be in the house at the time of the explosion have not yet been released.
"The entire house was destroyed. The foundation walls are destroyed," Kowalczyk said, describing the incident as a "very, very extreme blast."
The home, located along 10th Avenue in the Chippewa County town of Wheaton, exploded at about 11 a.m. Monday. The site is just north of the Eau Claire city limits in the area near Jeffers Road north of the North Crossing.
"It's unbelievable. Everything was blown right off the foundation," said Kowalczyk, acknowledging he couldn't even immediately say whether it had been a one- or two-story structure.
While the media were prevented from accessing the site, the sheriff also reported seeing a couch about 25 feet up in a tree and no evidence of any fire at the scene.
"It appears at this point that the house itself exploded for unknown reasons," Kowalczyk said, later speculating that propane may have caused the blast. The home's propane tank, however, was still intact after the explosion.
The state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office with the investigation, which Kowalczyk said may be lengthy.
A nearby property also suffered minor damage, Kowalczyk said.
Cadillac Plumbing workers doing construction work Monday at the corner of Jeffers and 10th Avenue said they heard two loud explosions and then spotted a cloud of smoke rising over the trees between the development and the explosion site.
Many Facebook users on Eau Claire's north side posted about hearing and feeling the explosion as well, with some even reporting seeing pieces of insulation floating in the air along residential streets on the other side of the Chippewa River.
Utility crews were called to the site to confirm there were no gas leaks or downed power lines.
Law enforcement officials closed a nearby section of Jeffers Road for about two hours after the blast.