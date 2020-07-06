A rural Eau Claire house explosion killed one person and badly injured another on Monday morning, according to local law enforcement.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk confirmed the death along with a second person taken by ambulance to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment.
Identities of the two individuals believed to be in the house at the time of the explosion have not yet been released.
The home was located along 10th Avenue in the Chippewa County town of Wheaton and exploded at about 11 a.m. Monday. A nearby property suffered minor damage, Kowalczyk said.
The explosion happened just outside of the Eau Claire city limits in the area near Jeffers Road north of the North Crossing.
Check LeaderTelegram.com for more details on the incident as they become available.