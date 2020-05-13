Thirteen people have applied for a vacant seat on the Eau Claire school board, the school district said Wednesday.
The seat on the seven-person board was left vacant when former board member Laurie Klinkhammer resigned in April.
The 13 applicants are Melissa Allen, Joshua Andrew, Wayne Dallman, Thomas Fiedler, Eric Fisher, Justin Hendrickson, Marquell Johnson, Nathan Moquin, Amy Olson, Omar Parks, Anton Smets, Erica Zerr and Scott Zielski, the district said.
Two applicants, Regis High School senior Fisher and Eau Claire software engineer Hendrickson, recently lost in an April election for a seat on the board.
On Monday the board will review the 13 applicants and vote to pick a new member at its Monday meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m. and be held virtually. For instructions to join the meeting Monday night, visit www.ecasd.us/District/Board-of-Education/Board-Live-Stream.
The new member’s duties will officially begin May 20. They will serve out the remainder of Klinkhammer's term, which ends April 2021.
The board most recently sought applications for an open seat in November, after Joe Luginbill's resignation, and got 12 applicants.
The board will soon repeat the same process and open applications for former board president Eric Torres’ seat.
This month Torres announced he would resign from the board effective May 29 after accepting a career opportunity in Texas.
The board has seen significant turnover in recent months; when a new member is appointed to Torres' seat, it will mark three new appointees to the board since November.