EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire residents can begin voting this week on which projects suggested by community members should get funding from the city government.
Empower Eau Claire, a program that lets residents decide how a portion of the city’s budget is spent, will accept ballots online between Tuesday and May 13, in addition to some upcoming in-person events.
“The exciting thing is the people get to decide who the winners are,” said Ned Noel, the city’s senior planner.
Voters can choose and rank their five favorite projects out of 14 ideas that made the ballot. For this pilot year of its participatory budgeting program, the city has $300,000 available to fund community projects that get the most votes.
Individuals from the community had until the end of 2021 to submit ideas online or during in-person events for consideration for Empower Eau Claire. During the past three months, city staff worked with those people to refine those ideas into proposals including cost estimates.
The smallest project is $6,135 to expand a program that makes sports balls available for use in city parks. The most expensive project is $126,615 to replace 78 conventional light fixtures with energy-saving LEDs in Phoenix Park and its farmer’s market pavilion.
Combined, the 14 projects have a total estimated price of $777,434 in city funding.
The primary way to vote will be by using a smartphone, computer or tablet to cast a ballot through the program’s page on the city’s website, eauclairewi.gov/empower.
Residents can also go to L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, currently located at 2725 Mall Drive while its usual building is under renovation, to cast a ballot during normal library hours.
Another in-person voting opportunity will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 7 at L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St.
Established by the City Council as a way to get more people involved in city government and budgeting, the participatory budgeting program includes “intentional outreach” efforts to include voices from a diverse range of residents.
From 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday (April 28), a voting event will be held at the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association, 1320 W. Clairemont Ave. The city also is working with three Spanish-speaking congregations to set up voting opportunities at their churches, Noel said. Empower Eau Claire ballots are available in English, Hmong and Spanish.
A downtown Eau Claire warming shelter at 502 S. Farwell St. open during the daytime for homeless people will host a voting event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (April 30).
To reach out to Eau Claire’s university student population, a voting event is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday (April 28) in Davies Center at the UW-Eau Claire campus.
Some groups in Eau Claire that aren’t eligible to vote in regular political elections will be allowed to cast ballots in Empower Eau Claire.
Youth in sixth grade and up, jail inmates and people living in Eau Claire without U.S. citizenship can all participate in the program’s voting.
“They still are representative of our community and have a unique perspective,” Noel said.
After the voting is done, the City Council will need to pass a resolution accepting the list of winners. Following that, the city will put the projects out to bid.
“These projects that are all on the ballot are viable,” Noel said. “We wanted to make these projects as shovel-ready as possible.”
For projects that don’t make the cut this time, Noel said they could return in a future year of Empower Eau Claire.
The city’s Capital Improvement Plan shows that $100,000 will be set aside annually for the program for the foreseeable future.
The $300,000 available for the this year’s inaugural round of the program is the result of annual funding starting in 2020, while rules and details of the program were being established and its start was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.