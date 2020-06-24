CHIPPEWA FALLS -- The final two candidates for the Chippewa Falls school district superintendent position have been chosen.
Jeff Holmes, superintendent of the Germantown school district since 2013, and Nick Madison, superintendent of Brillion public schools since 2005, are vying for the job.
The Chippewa Falls school district interviewed their top six candidates early Wednesday in a special board meeting.
Interviews with the two finalists will be conducted Thursday. They will be interviewed by three interview teams: the Chippewa Falls school board, an administrative team and a community team.
“We were extremely pleased with our candidate pool, and feel that we made the best decision in the interest of our students, staff, and community,” school board Vice President Sharon McIlquham said.
The new superintendent would take office on July 1 if a candidate is hired Thursday.
The position became vacant after Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos accepted the offer to become Altoona schools superintendent after five years leading Chippewa Falls schools.