MENOMONIE -- Two of the three people who died in a house fire Friday night fire in Dunn County have been identified.
According to a news release from the Dunn County Sheriff's Office:
The Menomonie Fire Department, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and numerous other fire services responded to the fire, which was reported at 10:01 p.m. Friday at a house in the 6800 block of 270th Avenue in the town of Spring Brook.
Five people were in the house when the fire started, and three, all of rural Menomonie, were killed: Merrill Tande, age 76; Christopher Rouse, 49; and a 6-year-old female, all of rural Menomonie.
Two adult females made it out of the house with only minor injuries. They were treated and released on scene.
Based on the initial investigation, the fire is not believed to be suspicious in nature.
The fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.