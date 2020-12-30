2020 Year in Review, part three: A muted summer

EAU CLAIRE – A quiet summer arrived in Wisconsin as most public events remained on hiatus and people tried their best to avoid coming into contact with COVID. Headlines began to shift as the spring surge in numbers receded, though the pandemic was still very much an issue.
July
Jamf announced plans to seek listing on the Nasdaq stock market.
- Fireworks sales held steady as compared to prior years.
- Bill Priest became the new chief administrator for Marshfield’s Eau Claire hospital.
- A house explosion in Chippewa County killed two people.
- Eau Claire proposed an anti-racism task force for the city in the wake of large protests over the death of George Floyd.
- A Menomonie store sold a very lucky lottery ticket that snagged the $22 million Powerball jackpot.
- A fertilizer spill caused by a truck rollover on US 53 forced temporary evacuations.
- Federal prosecutors filed additional charges against the former Altoona superintendent.
- Blue Ox officially postponed its festival until 2021.
- The Chippewa Valley marked the 40th anniversary of an event it would rather not see again. A massive windstorm in 1980 left more than $150 million in damage in its wake.
- There were no injuries, but the fifth structure fire in Chippewa Falls took place within a month.
- The Eau Claire Children’s Theater found an outdoor venue to put on a production of “Newsies” while keeping both cast and audience reasonably safe.
- Area farmers were encouraged as crops looked good for the 2020 growing season.
- Concerns rose about the potential effect of the upcoming school year on the ongoing pandemic. Numbers in the Chippewa Valley remained relatively stable.
- Tornadoes touched down near Osseo and Prescott. There was property damage, but no one was killed. Days later another tornado hit Caddott.
- Jamf made good on its announcement about being listed on Nasdaq , making its debut for traders.
- Marty Green retired after 60 years on the radio in the Chippewa Valley.
- Eau Claire County approved furloughs as economic damage from the pandemic continued.
- The Red Cross pleaded with area residents for blood donations. Closures of schools and businesses hit blood drives hard, and the need for donations continued unabated.
- Eau Claire’s Children’s Museum closed again. Restrictions on attendance meant staying open wasn’t economically viable. This time the museum announced the closure would last until its new building was completed.
August
Nursing homes began to weigh visitation options. Many had been closed to non-residents and non-staff since March.
- The United States approached 5 million COVID cases.
- Realityworks, makers of a popular baby simulator, turned 25.
- After a massive blast in Beirut did incredible damage, an Eau Claire woman who spent 15 years living in the city spoke about her memories of the area.
- The census launched household visits in an effort to count all Americans.
- Mass COVID testing took place at the Eau Claire jail. Outbreaks in correctional facilities had emerged as a major concern in the pandemic.
- More than 700 people were under quarantine in Eau Claire County.
- A member’s outburst at a Menomonie school board meeting created controversy. The board eventually censured the member, though the vote was not unanimous.
- Officials said high numbers of absentee ballots were being returned for the primaries, a precursor of the absentee avalanche in the general election.
- UW-Stout announced its exchange programs would go virtual.
- Pat Ivory retired as Eau Claire’s senior planner after spending more than 35 years with the city.
- County supervisors began considering a forensic audit of the Eau Claire Department of Human Services.
- New movies began appearing in theaters, but low attendance convinced most studios to hold off on major releases.
- Blue Ox held a modified event with a limit of 250 people.
- Regis football players protested outside Eau Claire’s county courthouse in a bid to be allowed to play the 2020 season.
- Plans for new housing in the southeastern part of Eau Claire had city council members considering the future of public transit for that portion of the city.
- New protests spread across the country in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.
- Wisconsin Main Street recognized Chippewa Riverfront Park for its revitalization.
- The L.E. Phillips Public Library unveiled designs for its planned expansion.
- Eau Claire schools pushed back the start of virtual classes as the school year began. Students were back in classrooms for the first time since March.
September
- Wisconsin saw a surge of new COVID cases at universities and colleges as students returned to campus. But the rise on campuses was relatively short lived locally.
- Lois Peloquin celebrated her 50 years of service as a nurse.
- Chippewa County saw a death from eastern equine encephaly.
- Medical professionals expressed concerns about a drop in cancer screenings during the pandemic, reminding people that early detection was critical.
- Eau Claire County passed 1,000 COVID cases.
- The community’s homeless shelter moved from the Hobbs Ice Center to the former Hansen’s IGA.
- The Eau Claire Police Department announced a series of reforms it hoped would help prevent situations like what occurred in Minneapolis and Kenosha earlier in the summer.
- Dale Peters set a new retirement date after postponing it in the spring to help the city deal with the first wave of the pandemic.
- Wisconsin officials offered the Cobban Bridge for free to anyone who would move it in a bid to save it from becoming scrap.
- Mike Wolf warned area residents to take COVID seriously. He was hit hard by the virus, spending 11 days on a ventilator.
- County sales taxes weren’t as bad as had initially been feared, officials said.
- McDonough Park saw renovation of its pickleball courts in large part thanks to a donation from Dave Markquart.
- Ted’s Pizza Palace celebrated 50 years in Menomonie.
- The regional development authority signed an agreement with the Children’s Museum. The agreement paved the way for construction of the museum’s new home.
- Vice President Mike Pence visited Eau Claire. He was the highest-ranking candidate to visit the area during the 2020 presidential campaign.
- Draganetti’s, a longtime fixture of the Eau Claire restaurant scene, was put up for sale.
- Officials announced Wisconsin’s summer home sales had hit an unexpected record.
- UW-Eau Claire dug in to plant a new arboretum as part of a nationwide study on the effects of climate change.
- The River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin contest brought massive gourds, though crowds were discouraged.
- Milan “Shorty” Mueller snipped his final heads as he retired after 65 years of cutting hair.
- Eau Claire was shortchanged on state property tax relief funds to the tune of $1 million.