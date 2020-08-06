Three Republicans will square off in a primary on Tuesday for the open seat in the 29th Assembly District. Menomonie school board member and doctor Clint Moses, banker Neil Kline and construction company owner Ryan Sherley will run against each other, with the top vote-getter heading to the Nov. 3 general election to face Democratic candidate John Calabrese, who does not have a primary opponent.
Incumbent Rob Stafsholt is running for the state’s 10th Senate District seat and is not seeking re-election to his Assembly seat.
Each of the three Republican candidates responded to an email questionnaire on a variety of topics affecting their Assembly district. Here are their responses.
Why did you decide to run for state Assembly? What makes you the best candidate for the job?
KLINE: “I am running because I’m worried about the future of small towns. If we do not make a concerted and pointed effort to ensure people living in small towns and rural communities have the tools to support themselves and their families, I believe we risk losing those communities. My experience working for Sheila Harsdorf gave me an opportunity to learn from a fighter, and we need another one down in Madison. My time working for her makes me uniquely qualified to go to Madison and fight for you.”
MOSES: “I decided to run for the 29th Assembly because most of my days are spent listening to people’s problems and it’s not always health related. I feel like I am the well-rounded candidate with the experience and skills to succeed for all of us.”
SHERLEY: “I decided to run because western Wisconsin has been ignored in Madison for far too long, and someone needs to stand up for your individual rights. I think that I am the best candidate because of my background. Owning a commercial construction company, I work with large budgets and how it fits in the larger picture of services and operations. I am also a strong voice that will stand up for what is right and protect people’s rights.”
What should the Legislature do to assist people struggling financially because of COVID-19? How can the Legislature assist farmers and small businesses?
KLINE: “We must ensure that everyone has an equal opportunity to succeed during this challenging time. There is still a great deal we don’t know about how the virus will progress, but we do know that crushing local business with the heavy hand of government will help no one. For that reason, we must trust local business and others while taking steps to protect ourselves. Should the virus surge, we must be prepared to provide continued financial assistance.”
MOSES: “The best way for our legislature to help farmers and small businesses recover from the pandemic is by allowing them to safely get back to work. The stimulus payments are a short-term solution and we all know that at some point we will all end up paying for them one way or another.”
SHERLEY: “The state can assist not only small businesses but also the farming businesses by making low-interest loans available to make sure they can get through the after effects of the irresponsible economic shut down by our governor. Wisconsin absolutely must get back on track with unemployment payments, so those off of work are receiving benefits on-time as some are still waiting months later for their first unemployment check. The other thing the state can do is to properly report the COVID issue, so families and businesses are properly gauging risks while our vulnerable are taking the proper precautions.”
Should the Legislature change its current school funding formula?
KLINE: “Recent budgets have invested millions of dollars into K-12 education, and I support those investments. The current formula has proven its durability and flexibility, and I feel at this time that it should be maintained.”
MOSES: “As a current school board member for the School District of the Menomonie Area I am OK with the current school funding formula. Of course it’s not perfect.”
SHERLEY: “The state should further promote its school choice options and those families that choose to send their children outside of the local public school district. A portion of a family’s property taxes can be used to educate as they see fit. Creating competition among districts and schools is proper and will promote a better learning environment.”
What, if any, changes should be made to the gas tax? Should the state consider other changes to bring in more transportation dollars, such as tolls?
KLINE: “As a fiscal conservative, I believe we need to find a sustainable solution to our transportation funding system. Borrowing money to complete large projects is one thing; borrowing money for maintenance is not responsible, nor is delaying action to responsibly manage the state’s resources, fiscal or physical.”
MOSES: “I am opposed to increasing the gas tax or adding toll ways.”
SHERLEY: “Our state’s gas taxes should not be increased. Funding for road repair in western Wisconsin was diverted by Gov. Evers to the Milwaukee area. Correctly allocating our funds and strategic planning will allow the state to cover transportation projects and ensure funds are available for the future.”
Should counties be able to pass an additional, local sales tax?
KLINE: “I am a believer in local control. If municipalities want to increase revenues, they should go to their residents and ask for it.”
MOSES: “We need to have caps on how much sales tax local municipalities and counties can charge in order to keeping spending in check and the economy growing.”
SHERLEY: “In the last 5-10 years both St. Croix and Dunn counties have gone on spending sprees where debt and taxes have skyrocketed. There is no reason that these counties that make up the 29th District should be able to tax even more with a sales tax. I urge the county to show some fiscal restraint and get their spending in check. Our property taxes are too high and will start to deter growth and prosperity if left unchecked.”
With the census underway, would you support a nonpartisan organization drawing up new legislative districts?
KLINE: “I do not believe we should move this process to a less-accountable part of government. The Legislature is highly accountable to the people of the state, as is the governor. As a representative, I would be ultimately accountable to the people of the 29th District. That accountability should be maintained, and the current system does that.”
MOSES: “Yes, I completely support fair, nonpartisan drawing of legislative districts.”
SHERLEY: “I do not support the proposed nonpartisan board to re-draw the state districts. Our state statutes have a proper process that works and works well. I believe it must be done by a body of elected officials and to do so with an unelected board means that they are not accountable to the people of Wisconsin. These district boundaries also have far reaching consequences much beyond just electing state legislators, and that is all considered in the process that is reviewed by the people elected by those districts that knows them much better than a board that has never visited these districts.”
What are the top issues for you, if you get elected? Any committees you specifically want to join?
KLINE: “I focus on education, jobs and health care because these are the tools of the self-sufficient. As I noted in my first answer, I am focused on small towns and rural communities. If people can support themselves, then they will be able to support their families and communities. Higher education and agriculture would be committees which would interest me.”
MOSES: “Healthy communities, affordable access, mental health, clean and sustainable environment. Ensuring responsible use of your tax money for roads, public safety and schools in western Wisconsin. Boosting local economy to revitalize and protect our small towns through pro-business policy creation. Most of all, I care about you, your family and protecting your constitutional rights!”
SHERLEY: “My campaign’s top issues center around protecting your rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. I also focus on economic development, creating a public/private partnership for mental health in our area, and proper election law reform. We need the government to help and protect us, not over-regulate, drive out businesses, and attack our fair election process. If elected I would like to serve on community development, government accountability and oversight, or finance committees.”