3M

Workers in Menomonie are being laid off, along with others at a number of 3M facilities. Company officials said the 53 positions in Menomonie are part of a 2,500 workforce cut nationally.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

MENOMONIE — Minnesota-based 3M has laid off several dozen workers at their production facility in Menomonie this week, as part of a plan to reduce its workforce by 2,500 employees.

Jennifer Ehrlich, a 3M spokesperson, confirmed to the Leader-Telegram on Wednesday that 53 positions were cut this week at the 3M Menomonie plant.

