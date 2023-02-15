MENOMONIE — Minnesota-based 3M has laid off several dozen workers at their production facility in Menomonie this week, as part of a plan to reduce its workforce by 2,500 employees.
Jennifer Ehrlich, a 3M spokesperson, confirmed to the Leader-Telegram on Wednesday that 53 positions were cut this week at the 3M Menomonie plant.
Menomonie Mayor Randy Knaack said he was aware of the cuts, adding that the plant employed about 700 workers.
"We're privileged to have 3M here," Knaack said. "They've always maintained a high-caliber work environment. But it's a changing world, it's a changing business environment. I'm sure they are looking at their production lines. Hopefully it is just a temporary layoff."
Knaack was confident the displaced workers will have other opportunities.
"We are very diversified here in Menomonie, and I'm confident they will find other jobs here in the Chippewa Valley," Knaack said.
3M announced in January that cuts were looming, full-year financial results for 2022 that missed targets the company had set for itself.
"We posted organic growth of 0.4 percent — versus our expectation of 1 to 3 percent," 3M chairman and CEO Mike Roman in a news release on the company's website.
He attributed the slower-than-expected growth to rapid declines in consumer-facing markets and slowing in China due to COVID-related disruptions.
Declining consumer demand accelerated at the end of the year, which was reflected in 3M's fourth quarter financial results.
The company did $8.1 billion in sales in the fourth quarter of 2022, Roman wrote, but that was a 6% decline from a year ago.
"Our focus is executing the actions we initiated in 2022 and delivering the best performance for customers and shareholders," Roman wrote. "Based on what we see in our end markets, we will reduce approximately 2,500 global manufacturing roles — a necessary decision to align with adjusted production volumes."
Prior to the announced layoffs, the company had about 100,000 workers.