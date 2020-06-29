ELLSWORTH — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three recent motorcycle accidents that resulted in undetermined injuries.
According to news releases from the Sheriff’s Office:
• At 3:21 p.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a motorcycle crash on Highway 35 near 1180th Street in the town of Oak Grove.
It was determined that Patricia Benner, 68, of Minneapolis, was operating a Ridley Auto-Glide motorcycle northbound on Highway 35. She lost control and entered the north ditch, laying the motorcycle down.
Benner was transported from the scene by River Falls Area Ambulance to Regina Hospital in Hastings, Minn., with undetermined injuries.
• At 3:20 a.m. Friday, the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a motorcycle crash with injury on Highway 63 near 825th Street in the town of Trenton.
It was determined that Samuel Brady 28, of Red Wing, Minn., was operating a 1980 Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Highway 63 in a construction zone. Brady struck some construction barrels on the east shoulder of the roadway. Brady lost control and left the roadway and was ejected from his motorcycle.
Brady was transported by Red Wing (Minn.) Ambulance Service to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing with undetermined injuries.
Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were Ellsworth Fire Department and Red Wing fire and police departments.
The accident is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
• At about 6:45 p.m. June 20, The Sheriff’s Office was notified of a motorcycle accident with injury on Highway 35 north of 1120th Street in the town of Oak Grove.
It was determined that Troy Raverty, 58, of Lakeville, Minn., was operating a 2017 Indian motorcycle northbound on Highway 35 near 1220th Street. Raverty failed to negotiate a corner and lost control, causing him to enter into the east ditch. Raverty and his passenger, Phoenixx Herz, 37, also of Lakeville, were both ejected from the motorcycle.
Raverty was transported from the scene by Life Link III Helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undetermined injuries. Herz was transported from the scene by River Falls Area Ambulance to Regions Hospital with undetermined injuries.
Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were Prescott police and fire departments.
The accident is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.