EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire has 69 students who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus: 17 on-campus students and 52 students living off-campus.
None are hospitalized, a Sunday news release from the university says. According to the release:
Putnam Hall remains the isolation and quarantine location for on-campus students. As of Sunday evening, Putnam Hall has seven isolation beds in use out of a total of 48 beds, and 11 quarantine beds in use out of a total of 73 beds.
Six of the students who tested positive may have had interactions with other students in their residence hall. As a result, UW-Eau Claire has placed six residence hall wings into full quarantine, affecting 184 students. This means that while the quarantined students are not ill or showing symptoms, they must stay in their rooms for 14 days.
Quarantine is for students who may have had contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.
Isolation is for students who are symptomatic and awaiting test results or have already received positive test results.
UW-Eau Claire will launch a public dashboard this week that will include the number of students who have tested positive on campus, and the number of students tested.
The university has arranged for meals and for books to be delivered to the students in quarantine and isolation on campus.
“This is happening, we’re on top of it and we have programs in place to manage this,” Warren Anderson, vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion and student affairs, says in the release.
“We continue to work in coordination with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department,” he added. “We are in daily contact with the health department and we’re proud of the relationship and system we have in place for monitoring and testing.”
Lieske Giese, director of the Health Department, indicated that the current disease investigations into positive cases show there were no close student contacts connected to UW-Eau Claire classrooms.
“This is a testament to the good work that the faculty and staff at UW-Eau Claire have done to provide learning environments that minimize risk for students and instructors,” Giese says in the release. “Student social behavior is still our highest concern. We recommend that students on and off-campus keep their social circles small, practice physical distancing and wear masks.”
“The residential life teams are checking on the students daily,” Quincy Chapman, director of housing and residence life, says in the release. “The good news is the students continue to record their health data daily — as required — on the health app called The Blugold Protocol, which was developed specifically for us here at UW-Eau Claire.”
The release includes items for students to keep in mind:
• Staying at school is key, not going to a parent or guardian’s home.
• When a student is tested, it is important for the student to report their campus address, not their home address.
• Students should keep their contact circle small.
• Continue to wear masks, wash hands regularly and practice physical distancing.