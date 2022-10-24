Both candidates for the 92nd Assembly District vow to listen to their constituents and get things done for the residents of their rural district.
When she was asked to run for the seat, Democrat Maria Bamonti of Mondovi hesitated because she is not a politician.
“But I decided it was an opportunity to stand up for the community and the people we love,” she said. “There is so much at stake.”
As a farmer and small business owner, “I feel like I’m a good representative of our community,” Bamonti said.
Republican incumbent Treig Pronschinske of Mondovi has already served three two-year terms in the 92nd Assembly District.
“While we have made a lot of good progress over the past few years, there is still more work to be done,” he said.
“I have proven that I am willing to listen to all of the people of my district and to come up with the best solutions to fix the problems our communities face,” Pronschinske said. “I will continue to bring our area’s values with me to Madison and always have our best interest at heart.”
As for the economy, Bamonti said small farms and small businesses need to be supported.
“The state needs to help regenerate small businesses,” she said. “We’re losing small businesses at such a high rate.”
The Legislature can best help the economy by lowering the tax burden on state residents, Pronschinske said.
“I was proud to support the biggest tax cut in state history, and also stopped politicians from automatically raising the gas tax,” he said. “As we continue to struggle with high prices and inflation, I will fight to send more money to the hard working people of this state.”
As for education, Bamonti said nearly 70% of Wisconsin school districts are considered rural.
These districts service 44% of the state’s 860,000 public school students. With so many children learning in rural schools, it’s vital that the state prioritize the unique needs of these educators and students, she said.
After meeting with school board presidents and superintendents in the 92nd Assembly District, Bamonti said, she learned that per pupil state aid needs to be increased so we can cut down on the need for school referendums.
“The state should be doing more to help with that,” she said. “I support fully funding our public schools. We have to make sure they get the funding they need.”
Pronschinske said he hears from district parents who want to have a seat at the table and a strong voice in their child’s education.
“The past few years have made it clear that it’s important to empower parents in their child’s education and truly put our kids first in the classroom,” he said. “I also hear concerns about declining enrollment in our rural schools. I think this is an area where we can continue to have conversations and find some common ground to solve these problems.”
Bamonti said her other top priorities include climate change, clean water, reproductive rights, broadband and health care.
“Climate change is the single greatest challenge facing family farmers, rural communities and food security,” she said. “Done right, climate policy for agriculture can create economically sustainable family farms and environmentally sustainable communities.”
Bamonti said everyone should be able to make decisions about their own body. “This means they are entitled to equal access to health services like contraception and safe and legal abortions,” she said.
As for health care, Bamonti supports Medicaid expansion and is concerned for people who live in rural areas.
“Access to quality and affordable health care is a struggle out here,” she said.
People living in rural areas are oftentimes many miles from health care facilities, Bamonti said.
“While access to medical care does not guarantee good health, access to health care is critical for a population’s well being and optimal health,” she said.
Aside from fixing our economy, Pronschinske said he hears a lot from his constituents about getting people back into the workforce.
“Now more than ever, it is important that we get people off the sidelines and back to work,” he said.
“While there is still more to be done, I was proud to support the Stronger Workforce initiative, a package of bills aimed at addressing the employee shortage and easing supply chain issues that are impacting people and industries across Wisconsin,” he said.
The 92nd Assembly District is comprised of most of Buffalo and Trempealeau counties, and much of the western half of Jackson County.