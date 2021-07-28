Beekeepers Gordon Waller of Augusta, left, and his grandson Kristof White of Eau Claire shake the swarm they estimate at over 10,000 honey bees off of the small tree on Wednesday morning. White will transfer the bees to one of his 300 hives around the area.
Staff photo by Dan Reiland
A large group of honey bees gather on a small maple tree outside of an entrance to Marshfield Clinic in Eau Claire. Though the insects weren't aggressive, employees roped off the tree to prevent people from wandering too close and getting stung. Instead of using a pesticide to kill the honey bees, the clinic contacted local beekeepers who volunteered to relocate the swarm at no charge.
Beekeepers Gordon Waller of Augusta, left and his grandson Kristof White of Eau Claire, shake the swarm they estimate at over 10,000 honey bees off the tree on Wednesday morning. “This was ideal because they were close enough down so we could shake them off the branch into a beehive,” Waller said. White will transfer the bees to one of his 300 hives around the area. In addition to using them to produce honey, White also is among beekeepers who transport hives to Wisconsin Rapids so their bees can be used to pollinate cranberry plants.